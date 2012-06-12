SEOUL, June 12 Seoul shares on Tuesday retreated from a four-week closing high hit the session before, as investors fretted over the details of a plan to aid Spain's debt-saddled banks.

Oil refiners underperformed, with SK Innovation falling 2.5 percent and GS Holdings shedding 2.4 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had declined 1.29 percent to 1,843.01 points as of 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Joseph Radford)