BRIEF-Integrated Core Strategies reports 6.5 pct passive stake in RH
* Integrated Core Strategies (US) Llc reports 6.5 pct passive stake in RH as of june 2 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2r3IQUu Further company coverage:
SEOUL, June 13 South Korean shares edged up on Wednesday after dipping in and out of the red during a rocky trading session, with the upside limited by nagging concern about Spain's public debt and Greece's uncertain future in the euro zone.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.25 percent to close at 1,859.32 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Robert Birsel)
* Integrated Core Strategies (US) Llc reports 6.5 pct passive stake in RH as of june 2 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2r3IQUu Further company coverage:
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.