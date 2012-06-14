* Trading choppy as investors await Greece election * Daewoo Eng shares edge up after $349 mln deal * LG Elec falls on dashed Q2 profit outlook By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, June 14 Seoul shares were trading nearly steady on Thursday morning, drifting in a narrow range as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of a key weekend election in Greece which may determine its future in the euro zone and bailout path. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.12 percent lower at 1,857.18 points as of 0230 GMT. It was however still doing better than other Asian markets with the MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares excluding Japan down 0.57 percent. "While some selling pressure was seen in other Asian peers, local stocks were relatively unaffected on attractive valuations," said Kim Soo-young, an analyst at KB Investment & Securities. The KOSPI is now carrying a price-to-book (PBR) ratio of just over 1, and analysts are confident of strong support near the 1,800 point level, below which shares fall under book value. The outcome of the Greek elections on June 17 may prove a key junction in the direction of the market, with Greece's pro-bailout parties running neck-and-neck with the leftists, whose anti-austerity stance could force the country out of the euro zone in a messy default. While a set of soft U.S. data provided the latest signs of sluggish growth in the world's largest economy, investors took solace in bolstered hopes that the Federal Reserve would be spurred into action to shore up flagging recovery. Daewoo Engineering & Construction shares edged up 0.8 percent after announcing it had won a 408.2 billion won ($349.35 million) river restoration project in Algeria. LG Electronics slumped 3.5 percent after SK Securities said in a report that LG's second quarter profits were likely to underperform initial forecasts on marketing costs for its large line-up of new smartphones aimed at better competing with rivals Samsung Electronics and Apple Inc. Trading on the main board was choppy with 1.45 trillion won worth of shares exchanging hands near mid-session, 39.8 percent of the average daily turnover in June, while declining shares outnumbered winners 430 to 330. The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.16 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.17 percent higher. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)