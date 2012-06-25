SEOUL, June 25 Seoul shares opened down on Monday, on track for a third-straight losing session after pulling back from a five-week closing high set last Wednesday.

Financials slipped, with Shinhan Financial Group falling 1.8 percent and Hana Financial Group declining 1.4 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.65 percent at 1,835.36 points as of 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)