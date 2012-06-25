SoftBank unit agrees to buy Boston Dynamics from Alphabet Inc
June 8 SoftBank Group Corp said on Thursday that a subsidiary of the company had agreed to buy robotics firm Boston Dynamics from Alphabet Inc.
SEOUL, June 25 Seoul shares opened down on Monday, on track for a third-straight losing session after pulling back from a five-week closing high set last Wednesday.
Financials slipped, with Shinhan Financial Group falling 1.8 percent and Hana Financial Group declining 1.4 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.65 percent at 1,835.36 points as of 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
BRASILIA, June 8 After its chief judge urged his peers to consider Brazil's political stability, the country's top electoral court on Thursday excluded testimony of engineering company executives in an illegal campaign funding case against President Michel Temer