SoftBank unit agrees to buy Boston Dynamics from Alphabet Inc
June 8 SoftBank Group Corp said on Thursday that a subsidiary of the company had agreed to buy robotics firm Boston Dynamics from Alphabet Inc.
SEOUL, June 25 Seoul shares fell to a three-week closing low on Monday after a third straight losing session, weighed down by a 4 percent fall in bourse-heavyweight Samsung Electronics after more brokers cut their second-quarter profit estimates for the tech giant.
Samsung shares fell 4.2 percent to its lowest closing level in four-and-a-half months on concerns about persistent weakness in its semiconductor business, while SK Hynix slumped 4.4 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.19 percent to close at 1,825.38 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)
BRASILIA, June 8 After its chief judge urged his peers to consider Brazil's political stability, the country's top electoral court on Thursday excluded testimony of engineering company executives in an illegal campaign funding case against President Michel Temer