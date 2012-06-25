SEOUL, June 26 Seoul shares are likely to open lower on Tuesday amid persistent fears of slowing global growth, with investors sceptical that an upcoming summit of European leaders will produce any substantial progress in tackling the region's debt crisis. Expectations for the two-day summit, which starts on Thursday, are low after Germany resisted pressure for common euro zone bonds or a flexible use of Europe's rescue funds at a meeting of the region's four biggest economies last week. "With expectations for the summit dwindling, offshore investors have turned bearish in recent sessions, with foreign selling felt especially in blue-chip technology shares," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities. Lee added that the KOSPI may test support at the psychologically important 1,800-point level. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell for a third-straight session on Monday to close 1.19 percent lower at 1,825.38 points, a three-week low. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:12 GMT-------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,313.72 -1.6% -21.300 USD/JPY 79.59 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.604 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,585.79 0.11% 1.710 US CRUDE $79.15 -0.08% -0.060 DOW JONES 12502.66 -1.09% -138.12 ASIA ADRS 113.08 -1.94% -2.24 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St tumbles on European summit scepticism >Euro zone doubts, stock losses support US debt >Euro falls on fading summit hope, yen jumps sharply >Oil steady as U.S. storm fears ease, eyes on Europe ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **DAELIM INDUSTRIAL ** A consortium of Daelim Industrial and two EU firms has won a deal for a major synthetic rubber project estimated to be worth $3.4 billion. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)