SEOUL, June 27 Seoul shares may snap a four-day
losing streak on Wednesday as they are near the key 1,800
support level, but any gains will likely be tentative as
investors tread lightly ahead of a key summit of European
leaders.
"Little has changed in terms of the situation in Europe and
low summit expectations, but near the 1,800 point level South
Korean stocks are trading very cheaply and are ripe for
bargain-hunting," said Cho Sung-joon, an analyst at NH
Investment & Securities.
Two days before a crucial EU summit, German Chancellor
Angela Merkel sought to stamp out the idea of common euro zone
bonds, saying Europe would not share total debt liability as
long as she lived.
Spain's short-term borrowing costs nearly tripled at an
auction on Tuesday, underlining the country's precarious
finances as it struggles against recession and juggles with a
debt crisis among its newly downgraded banks.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
slipped 0.41 percent to close at 1,817.81 points on Tuesday.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:14 GMT----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 50 1,319.99 0.48% 6.270
USD/JPY 79.47 -0.05% -0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.628 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,572.55 0.05% 0.770
US CRUDE $79.61 0.32% 0.250
DOW JONES 12534.67 0.26% 32.01
ASIA ADRS 113.56 0.42% 0.48
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)