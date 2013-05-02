SEOUL May 3 Seoul shares may open higher on
Friday as sentiment got a boost after the European Central Bank
cut interest rates to an all-time low and as Wall Street rallied
on improved labour market data.
"The market will be helped by ECB's actions. It is seen as a
start of more potential stimulus measures to come," said Kim
Hak-kyun, a market analyst at KDB Daewoo Securities.
Global equitiy markets rallied after the European Central
Bank cut interest rates for the first time in 10 months on
Thursday, and held out the possibility of further policy action
to support the recession-hit euro zone economy.
Technology stocks like SK Hynix could be helped
after the U.S. semiconductor index rose 1.4 percent
overnight.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 0.3 percent at 1,957.21 points on Thursday.
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:36 GMT------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,597.59 0.94% 14.890
USD/JPY 97.91 -0.04% -0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.624 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,466.90 0.05% 0.660
US CRUDE $93.90 -0.10% -0.090
DOW JONES 14831.58 0.89% 130.63
ASIA ADRS 142.59 0.66% 0.93
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St closes up on tech gains, S&P near 1,600
>Yields hold above key levels before payrolls
>Euro slumps on ECB negative deposit rate talk
>Oil pushes up toward $103 after ECB rate cut
STOCKS TO WATCH
**AUTOMAKERS**
Automakers like Hyundai Motor may react to a
local media report citing Hyundai Motor Group chairman Chung
Mong-koo as saying the group may open more factories overseas.
**NEXEN TIRE **
Nexen Tire reported late on Thursday its first quarter
operating profit fell 3.6 percent from a year before period.
**STX CORP **
STX Corp will sign a memorandum of understanding on Friday
to sell a 43.15 percent stake in affiliate STX Energy Co Ltd
to private equity firm Hahn & Company, a source with
direct knowledge of the matter said Friday.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Additional reporting by Joyce Lee;
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)