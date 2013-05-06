* Attractive share valuations - analysts
* Refiners strong after sharp falls
* Shipyards up as Baltic dry index rises for a second day
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, May 6 Seoul shares rose on Monday morning
after Wall Street hit a record high on the back of a strong U.S.
payrolls report, with investors hunting bargains among oversold
refiners and banks.
"The market is seeing a healthy rebound as it is cheered by
the latest developments in the economic front including U.S.
payrolls data," said Lee Jae-mahn, a market analyst at Tong Yang
Securities.
Investors on Wall Street were cheered by the payrolls report
showing employment rose at a faster clip than expected in April,
and hiring in the prior two months was much stronger than
previously thought.
The S&P 500 hit an all-time closing high on Friday.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.58 percent at 1,977.05 points at 0109 GMT. Foreign investors
were buyers of a net 26.2 billion won worth of stocks, while
institutions purchased a net 50.7 billion won as of 0107 GMT.
"South Korean shares are also attractive in terms of
valuation," Lee said, referring to the solid inflow of foreign
investment.
South Korean shares were trading at a 12-month forward price
earnings multiple of 9.3, compared with Taiwan's 15 and Japan's
15.4, according to Thomson Reuters' StarMine data.
Refiners and banking shares rebounded from their recent
sharp declines.
KB Financial Group was up 1.6 percent and
Shinhan Financial Group advanced 1.2 percent.
SK Innovation, South Korea's top refiner, surged
4.5 percent and S-Oil jumped 3 percent.
Refiners were further lifted by news that South Korea could
scrap a diesel import incentive in June, allowing refiners to
recapture domestic market share lost to cheaper foreign
suppliers.
Namyang Dairy shares tumbled 4 percent after an
audio file of its sales staff hurling verbal abuse at its
distributor was released to the public, prompting a boycott of
its products.
Shipbuilders advanced after the Baltic dry index
rose for a second day.
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering gained
2.7 percent and Hyundai Heavy Industries rose 1
percent.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)