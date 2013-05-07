* Market cautious before BOK rate meeting, options expiry

* Automakers tumble on labor worries, yen's weakness

* Foreign investors set to sell for a fourth straight session

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, May 7 South Korean shares gave up thin early gains and turned lower on Tuesday as investors grew cautious ahead of an options expiry and the Bank of Korea's interest rate decision later this week.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was down 0.5 percent at 1,952.31 points by 0128 GMT.

Markets are anxious to see whether the central bank was willing to step up efforts to support the economy, said Cho Byung-hyun, a market analyst at Tong Yang Securities.

The central bank's rate decision and the expiry of monthly KOSPI index options are due on Thursday.

Automakers led declines, with Hyundai Motor falling 3 percent to its lowest in more than a week. Kia Motors also fell 3 percent.

"There are talks weekend shifts are not being enforced," said Ryu Yeon-hwa, an analyst at IM Investment & Securities, adding that would negatively affect manufacturing efficiency.

Weakness in the yen was also hurting automakers as it renders Japanese cars more price-competitive. The U.S. dollar rose for a third straight session against the yen on Monday.

Foreign investors including Deutsche Bank were top sellers of shares.

Foreign investors were sellers of a net 73.8 billion won worth of stocks, poised to offload stocks for a fourth-straight session.

Technology exporters lost ground on the back of the won currency's strength. The won hit an 8-week high on Monday.

Samsung Electronics fell 1.1 percent and SK Hynix lost 1.2 percent.

Chemical shares continued to climb as crude oil prices rallied to a one-month high, pointing to strength in product pricing.

Shares in Kumho Petrochemical and SK Chemicals both advanced 1.4 percent.

Telecommunication issues outperformed, with SK Telecom , South Korea's top wireless carrier gaining 1.7 percent.

KT surged 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Kim Coghill)