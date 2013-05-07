SEOUL May 7 South Korean shares erased earlier
gains and ended down 0.4 percent on Tuesday as the won
currency's strength dampened appetite for exporters, while
caution ruled ahead of the Bank of Korea's rate decision and
options expiry later in the week.
But demand for telecommunication issues was robust, sending
SK Telecom up 3.4 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended at
1,954.35 points, down for a second-straight session but still up
about 3 percent from mid-April when the market hit a 5-month
low.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)