SEOUL May 8 Seoul shares may rise for the first
time in three days on on Wednesday after Wall Street extended
its rally to notch up record highs and South Korean lawmakers
ratified a supplementary budget.
But signs of further weakness in the yen and strength in the
won - which puts Korean exporters at a disadvantage to their
Japanese rivals - is likely to cap gains, as will signs of
wilting economic growth in China.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended down 0.4
percent on Tuesday, down for a second-straight session but still
up about 3 percent from mid-April when the market hit a 5-month
low.
Overnight, the Dow closed above 15,000 for the first time on
and the S&P 500 ended at another record high, as German
industrial data beat expectations, adding to upbeat sentiment in
place since U.S. jobs data last week.
"Rallies in U.S. stocks and news of South Korean
government's stimulus plan in particular will be positive for
sentiment," said Park Hyung-jung, a market analyst at Meritz
Securities.
The South Korean won rose to a near two-month high
in domestic trade on Tuesday.
South Korean lawmakers ratified a supplementary government
budget calling for 5.3 trillion Korean won ($4.84 billion) in
fiscal stimulus, aiming to boost overall growth by creating jobs
an supporting smaller businesses.
--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:28 GMT---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,625.96 0.52% 8.460
USD/JPY 98.90 -0.1% -0.100
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.780 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,451.55 -0.03% -0.440
US CRUDE $95.42 -0.21% -0.200
DOW JONES 15056.20 0.58% 87.31
ASIA ADRS 144.18 0.36% 0.52
------------------------------------------------------------->Do
w mark first close above 15,000,S&P end at record
>Prices dip, but range bound in new debt supply
>Euro flat vs dlr after German data, Portugal sale
>Oil down after rally on German data,Mideast tension
STOCKS TO WATCH
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS
The world's No.2 handset maker has bought a U.S.-based
computer game publisher at an unspecified price, according to a
local media report.
SHIPBUILDERS
Shipyards including Hyundai Heavy Industries may
react after the Baltic dry index, which tracks the cost
of shipping key commodities, rose 1.3 percent.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)