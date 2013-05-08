BRIEF-Moody's says stable outlook for Singapore banks on improving growth
* Moody's says stable outlook for Singapore banks on improving growth, receding risks to asset quality and profitability
SEOUL May 8 Seoul shares opened 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday after Wall Street extended its rally to notch up record highs and South Korean lawmakers ratified a supplementary budget.
Rises were limited as large-cap automakers, including Hyundai Motor, continued to be weighed down by weakness in the Japanese yen.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was up 0.26 percent at 1,959.38 points at 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Paul Tait)
* SGX inks MOI with IMDA to create a pathway for imda-accredited companies to access capital markets more efficiently for expansion