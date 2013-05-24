* KOSPI edges up, but rises limited amid foreign selling
* Banks, autos fuel upside momentum
* Oil price fall hurts refiners, chemical companies
SEOUL, May 24 Seoul shares rose 0.2 percent on
Friday, after moving in and out of positive territory, helped by
gains in insurers and banks.
But rises were capped by ongoing concerns about reduced
monetary stimulus in the United States and a slowdown in the
Chinese economy.
"Prospect of a U.S. (stimulus) exit made investors anxious,
and adding to that was shakiness in the Japan share market, and
concerns about China," said Choi Un-sun, a market analyst at LIG
Investment & Securities.
Foreign investors were, however, seen returning steadily to
South Korean stocks ahead of Vanguard Group's share sale ending
next month, and as government measures aimed at boosting the
economy took more palpable effect, noted Kim Soon-young, a
market analyst at IBK Securities.
Roughly 3 trillion won of Vanguard-related foreign share
sales are expected through the end of June as it switches the
benchmark of its emerging market index fund.
Foreign investors were sellers of a net 86 billion won worth
of stocks, offloading shares for a second straight session.
Still, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index
finished up 0.22 percent at 1,973.45 points.
Banks bounced with Woori Finance Holdings seeing
a firm 4 percent rise on hopes that efforts to privatise the
banking group would go more smoothly after a new group chairman
was elected on Thursday. Woori Finance was the second
most-active share on the main KOSPI.
"The real estate market warming up following government
measures in April is helping banks that are more heavily exposed
to the sector," said Joanne Lee, an analyst at Korea Investment
& Securities, referring to the banks' loans.
South Korea on April 1 unveiled measures aimed at boosting
the property market.
KB Financial Group rose 1.2 percent and Hana
Financial Group climbed 2.6 percent.
Samsung Fire Insurance was up 4 percent and
Hyundai Marine & Fire gained 2.1 percent.
"Insurers have fairly stable business model," which helped
them shine in market where preference for the less-cyclical
sectors is growing, said Park Sun-ho, an analyst at Meritz
Securities.
Crude oil refiners and chemical companies continued to lag
after Brent crude oil prices fell to a three-week low in U.S.
trade overnight.
Weaker crude oil prices weaken pricing of crude oil products
and tend to weigh on earnings of refineries and chemical
producers.
GS Holdings shed 2.7 percent and SK Chemicals
slumped 3.2 percent.
Move on day +0.22 percent
12-month high 2,042.48 3 January 2013
12-month low 1,758.99 25 July 2012
Change on yr -1.2 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Eric Meijer)