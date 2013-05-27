* Foreign investors return after two selling sessions
* Market's key heavy-weights tech, auto attract interest
* CJ Group shares continue to lag amid slush fund
investigation
SEOUL, May 27 South Korean shares rose on
Monday, hovering close to a seven-week high hit last week,
helped by prospects of strong corporate earnings and low
valuations, analysts said.
Technology and auto shares were the main gainers, although
investors were reluctant to aggressively build positions due to
a long weekend in the United States.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was up 0.25
percent at 1,978.39 points as of 0146 GMT.
"South Korea is definitely cheap compared to regional peers,
and this is coming to light as corporate earnings are seen
steadily improving," said Kim Young-june, a market analyst at SK
Securities.
South Korea's 12-month price earnings multiple was 9.4,
compared with Taiwan's 14.5 and Japan's 15.1, according to
Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
"There are signs investors are now switching positions,
taking long position on South Korea and short on Japan," said
Jun Ji-won, a market analyst at Kiwoom Securities.
South Korea's key consumer sentiment measure inched up in
May to match a near one-year high reached in March, adding to
hopes of a sustained recovery for Asia's fourth-largest
economy.
Foreign investors were buyers of a net 4.2 billion won worth
of stocks, after two sessions of selling.
LG Electronics rose 2.63 percent and SK Hynix
gained 1.1 percent. Hyundai Motor
climbed 1.7 percent and Kia Motors advanced 1.4
percent.
But CJ Group-related shares remained under pressure amid an
investigation by prosecutors over suspicion of slush funds.
Shares in CJ Corp, a holding company of the
food-to-entertainment conglomerate, fell 2.8 percent and CJ
Cheiljedang, the group affiliate, was down 3.3
percent.
New orders for shipbuilders lifted their shares.
Daewoo Shipbuilding said on Monday it has won an order worth
896.8 billion won, following another order worth 378 billion won
announced late on Friday.
Shares in Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering
advanced 2.5 percent and Samsung Heavy Industries
climbed 1.6 percent.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)