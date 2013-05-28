BRIEF-Firstfund Q1 earnings per share C$0.00
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL May 28 Seoul shares edged up on Tuesday, in spite of falls for key exporters, thanks to gains by defensive stocks and buying by pension funds.
Also weighing on the market was KEPCO, which fell 3.2 percent after suspending operations of two nuclear reactors and extending the shutdown of a third.
Activity remained subdued with investors awaiting direction from U.S. and U.K. markets when they resume trade after holidays on Monday, analysts said.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended up 0.32 percent at 1,986.22 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
May 31 Australian shares are likely to edge lower on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street which retreated due to falling oil prices. Oil prices fell about 1 percent on Tuesday, on signs of resurgent crude output in Libya adding to an already saturated global oil market. The local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent to 5,718,a 0.11-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Tuesday. New Zeal