SEOUL May 28 Seoul shares edged up on Tuesday, in spite of falls for key exporters, thanks to gains by defensive stocks and buying by pension funds.

Also weighing on the market was KEPCO, which fell 3.2 percent after suspending operations of two nuclear reactors and extending the shutdown of a third.

Activity remained subdued with investors awaiting direction from U.S. and U.K. markets when they resume trade after holidays on Monday, analysts said.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended up 0.32 percent at 1,986.22 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Richard Borsuk)