BRIEF-Tianjin Guangyu Development sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 59.8 mln yuan to 80.9 mln yuan
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 59.8 million yuan to 80.9 million yuan
SEOUL May 29 South Korean shares finished at a 2-month closing high on Wednesday, fuelled by a return of foreign investors and continued pension fund demand, with firm gains in key heavy-weight technology and auto stocks lending support.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index finished up 0.75 percent at 2,001.20 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 59.8 million yuan to 80.9 million yuan
* FY net loss 4 million dinars versus loss of 5.6 million dinars year ago