SEOUL May 31 Seoul shares opened higher on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street after tepid economic data eased concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve will start scaling back its stimulus programme.

Technology and auto exporters including LG Electronics and Hyundai Motor also benefited from a rise in the yen.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was up 0.5 percent at 2,009.55 points as of 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)