SEOUL, June 3 Seoul shares opened lower on Monday after a slide on Wall Street, falling below the 2,000 mark and further away from a 2-month high hit last week.

But gains in key technology stocks gave market support, as Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics were both up 0.4 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was down 0.34 percent at 1,994.18 points as of 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Paul Tait)