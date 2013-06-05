BRIEF-Shunfa Hengye to pay 1 yuan per 10 shares as 2016 dividend
March 29 Shunfa Hengye Corp: * Says it will pay 1 yuan per 10 shares as 2016 dividend Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/VTQ4cF Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SEOUL, June 5 Seoul shares extended falls to close at their lowest level in nearly a month on Wednesday, as disappointing U.S. economic data sparked concerns about the world's largest economy, prompting a sell-off in auto and tech stocks.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended down 1.52 percent at 1,959.19 points,
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)
March 29 Shunfa Hengye Corp: * Says it will pay 1 yuan per 10 shares as 2016 dividend Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/VTQ4cF Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Japan asset manager, Spring Investment Co., Ltd (Spring), has disposed of shareholding in Sekisui House Si Asset Management
SEOUL, March 29 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL March 29 -53.5 -33.5 36.3 ^March 28 20.7 -81.8 1.9 March 27 36.4 -104.7 16.7 March 2