New HK leader's affordable homes plan up against wall of Chinese capital
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
SEOUL, June 14 Seoul shares edged up 0.4 percent on Friday, making a tepid recovery after slumping to a 7-month closing low in the previous day battered by worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve would taper off monetary stimulus.
Samsung Electronics shares ended up 0.9 percent, snapping 6 sessions of falls.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended up at 1,889.24 points. The market has dropped nearly 2 percent this week, in sympathy with a global rout in equities amid concerns the United States may reduce its massive stimulus later this year. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
April 8 A computer hack set off all the emergency sirens in Dallas for about 90 minutes overnight in one of the largest known breaches of a siren warning system, officials in the Texas city said on Saturday.