BRIEF-Millennium Global Holdings acquires 49 pct ownership of Pacific Seafoods Co
* Signed deed of absolute sale of 49% ownership and control in Pacific Seafoods Company Ltd
SEOUL, June 18 Seoul shares opened higher on Tuesday after firm gains on Wall Street, but rises were limited as investors continue to speculate over the Federal Reserve's intentions for its stimulus programme ahead of a meeting of policymakers this week.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.2 percent at 1,887.02 points as of 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Signed deed of absolute sale of 49% ownership and control in Pacific Seafoods Company Ltd
DUBAI, May 31 Stock markets in the Gulf look likely to be flat to slightly lower on Wednesday as an overnight pull-back in oil prices may keep institutional funds on the sidelines.