BRIEF-Millennium Global Holdings acquires 49 pct ownership of Pacific Seafoods Co
* Signed deed of absolute sale of 49% ownership and control in Pacific Seafoods Company Ltd
SEOUL, June 18 Seoul shares advanced on Tuesday fuelled by rallies in auto and technology heavyweights including Hyundai Motor and Samsung Electronics.
Samsung Electronics shares finished up 1.5 percent and Hyundai Motor rose 3.8 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.93 percent at 1,900.62 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
* Signed deed of absolute sale of 49% ownership and control in Pacific Seafoods Company Ltd
DUBAI, May 31 Stock markets in the Gulf look likely to be flat to slightly lower on Wednesday as an overnight pull-back in oil prices may keep institutional funds on the sidelines.