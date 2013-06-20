SEOUL, June 20 Seoul shares fell 2 percent to end at its lowest in nearly 11 months on Thursday, as the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled an eventual reduction of easy money and China's factory activity hit a nine-month low.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended down at 1,850.49 points.

The market's key components were hammered, with Samsung Electronics falling 2.9 percent and finishing at a 7-month closing low.

Foreign investors were sellers for a 10th straight session, the longest selling streak in three months. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)