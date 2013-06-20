SEOUL, June 20 Seoul shares fell 2 percent to
end at its lowest in nearly 11 months on Thursday, as the U.S.
Federal Reserve signalled an eventual reduction of easy money
and China's factory activity hit a nine-month low.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended down at
1,850.49 points.
The market's key components were hammered, with Samsung
Electronics falling 2.9 percent and finishing at a
7-month closing low.
Foreign investors were sellers for a 10th straight session,
the longest selling streak in three months.
