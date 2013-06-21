SEOUL, June 21 Seoul shares slumped to a fresh
11-month closing low on Friday as the Federal Reserve's plan to
start winding down its stimulus kept hitting global risk
assets.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index dropped 1.5
percent to 1,822.83 points, hitting the lowest close in 11
months and bringing losses for the week to 3.5 percent.
But the market still managed to trim Friday's loss, which at
one point reached 2.4 percent.
Foreign investors were net sellers of shares for an 11th
consecutive session, the longest such streak in nearly three
months. On Friday, they sold a net 738.7 billion won of stocks.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Richard Borsuk)