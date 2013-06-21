SEOUL, June 21 Seoul shares slumped to a fresh 11-month closing low on Friday as the Federal Reserve's plan to start winding down its stimulus kept hitting global risk assets.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index dropped 1.5 percent to 1,822.83 points, hitting the lowest close in 11 months and bringing losses for the week to 3.5 percent.

But the market still managed to trim Friday's loss, which at one point reached 2.4 percent.

Foreign investors were net sellers of shares for an 11th consecutive session, the longest such streak in nearly three months. On Friday, they sold a net 738.7 billion won of stocks. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Richard Borsuk)