SEOUL, June 24 Seoul shares fell for a fourth session in a row on Monday to a 11-month closing low amid investor jitters over China's economy and amid global financial market instability.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 1.3 percent at 1,799.01 points, ending at its lowest level since late July last year. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)