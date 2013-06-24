China freezes property sales in new economic zone in Hebei
BEIJING, April 2 China is banning new property sales in counties earmarked as part of a new special economic zone in Hebei province.
SEOUL, June 24 Seoul shares fell for a fourth session in a row on Monday to a 11-month closing low amid investor jitters over China's economy and amid global financial market instability.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 1.3 percent at 1,799.01 points, ending at its lowest level since late July last year. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
BEIJING, April 2 China is banning new property sales in counties earmarked as part of a new special economic zone in Hebei province.
* FY net profit 211,491 dinars versus 985,673 dinars year ago
* Issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 million 5-year RegS only sukuk offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: