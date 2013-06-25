BRIEF-Ahli United Bank says shareholders approve authorized capital increase
* Shareholders approve authorized capital increase to $2.5 billion from $2 billion
SEOUL, June 25 Seoul shares opened lower on Tuesday due to worries about tight liquidity and slowing growth in China and after U.S. stocks fell on expectations that the Federal Reserve will scale back its bond-buying programme.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was 0.1 percent lower at 1,797.87 points as of 0008 GMT after opening down 0.48 percent.
The KOSPI posted an 11-month closing low in the previous session. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Says it plans to pay cash div 2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says its Wuhan-based real estate wholly owned subsidiary will buy 40 percent stake in a Lushan-based real estate company at 8 million yuan in total