SEOUL, June 26 Seoul shares opened higher on Wednesday after Wall Street rose on positive U.S. business investment and housing data, while China's moves to allay worries of a credit crunch also buoyed sentiment.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.6 percent at 1,791.64 points as of 0006 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Richard Pullin)