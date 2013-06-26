BRIEF-National Bank of Kuwait Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago
SEOUL, June 26 Seoul shares ended up 0.2 percent in choppy trade on Wednesday, surrendering most of their early gains from the Chinese central bank's bid to allay credit crunch worries after foreign investors persistently sold stocks.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index closed at 1,783.45 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Q1 net profit 786,466 rials versus 1 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oje6g6) Further company coverage: )