BRIEF-Bank Audi says Samir N. Hanna to succeed Raymond W. Audi as chairman
* Samir N. Hanna to succeed Raymond W. Audi as chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, June 27 Seoul shares rose nearly 3 percent on Thursday as foreign investors turned net buyers and as Samsung Electronics shares, the largest component on the main KOSPI, rallied after a prolonged correction.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index finished up 2.9 percent at 1,834.70 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Samir N. Hanna to succeed Raymond W. Audi as chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Divested entire stake in Dai Phuoc Lotus project to China Fortune Land Development for net cash proceeds of USD48.8million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: