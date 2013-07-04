SEOUL, July 4 South Korean shares ended 0.8
percent higher on Thursday, helped by firm gains in
telecommunication issues and crude oil refiners including SK
Innovation Co Ltd and KT Corp.
Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd and Romanson Co
Ltd, which stand to benefit from improved ties with
North Korea, jumped by their daily limit of 15 percent after
South Korea offered to hold talks with the North aimed at
reopening a jointly run factory park near the armed border
between the two countries.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up at 1,839.14 points, snapping a three-day losing streak.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Richard Borsuk)