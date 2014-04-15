(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL, April 15 Seoul shares slipped after
hitting an over three-month high on Tuesday, weighed down by
profit-taking amid uncertain global economic and policy
prospects.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.2 percent at 1,992.27 points after rising as high as
2,009.04, the strongest since Jan. 2.
Institutional investors sold a net 312.7 billion won ($301
million) worth of KOSPI shares, the largest amount since Oct.
23.
The won fell for a second day on robust dollar demand
from foreign shareholders, who converted their dividend payments
from South Korean companies.
The local currency was quoted at 1,040.9 against
the dollar at the end of onshore trade, down 0.2 percent from
Monday's close at 1,038.9.
($1 = 1038.8500 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)