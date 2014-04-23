* Won weighed by local importers, foreigners * Kospi rises as foreigners buy for 7th session By Christine Kim SEOUL, April 23 Seoul shares and the won were nearly flat in early trade on Wednesday as investors mostly shrugged off a preliminary survey on manufacturing activity in China showing moderate improvement without dispelling worries of an economic slowdown. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 2,006.26 points as of 0236 GMT. The won currency traded at 1,038.6 against the dollar, down 0.1 percent from Tuesday's close at 1,037.7 as foreigners and Korean importers bought dollars, investors said. China's manufacturing downturn eased slightly in April as falls in new orders and output slowed, according to a preliminary purchasing managers' index survey, but factory activity contracted overall for a fourth straight month. "The PMI survey showed improvement, but as the index still remains below (the neutral line of) 50, traders are conflicted and it will be difficult to trade actively," said a foreign exchange dealer at a bank in Seoul, who forecast trade would lack direction throughout Wednesday's session. Foreign investors net purchased 68.2 billion won ($65.73 million) worth of local shares near mid-session, set to mark their seventh straight session of buying. LG Household & Healthcare gained about 3 percent after it said on Wednesday that it was considering a bid for U.S.-based cosmetics company Elizabeth Arden, with a market capitalization of $844.5 million, as the company looks for options to boost its business. GS Engineering & Construction Corp was up more than 2 percent after it said on Wednesday it had won an order in Iraq worth more than 2 trillion won. Meanwhile, shares in Hyundai Securities and HMC Investment Securities Co Ltd both fell around 4 percent after the latter denied it was planning to acquire Hyundai Securities. Decliners outnumbered advancers 438 to 321. The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.2 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.1 percent higher. June futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.01 points to trade at 105.73. 0236 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,038.6 1,037.7 Yen/won 10.1268/317 10.1077 *KTB futures 105.73 105.74 KOSPI 2,006.26 2,004.22 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1037.6000 Korean Won) (Additional reporting by Yena Park; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)