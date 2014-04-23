(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL, April 23 South Korean shares erased
earlier gains on Wednesday as institutions sold following a
preliminary survey on March manufacturing data in China, while
the won was down slightly as exporters offset dollar
demand from local importers.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.2 percent at 2,000.37 points. The currency
eased the same amount from Tuesday's onshore close of 1,037.7.
China's factory activity shrank for a fourth straight month
in April, signalling economic weakness into the second quarter,
the results of a preliminary survey showed.
Foreign investors extended their buying streak for a seventh
session, buying 89.5 billion won ($86.26 million) worth of
shares on Wednesday. Institutions offloaded a 107.0 billion won
worth.
($1 = 1037.6000 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)