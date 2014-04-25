* KOSPI on track to snap 5-week winning streak * Won gains on exporter demand SEOUL, April 25 Seoul shares inched down to their lowest levels in a week on Friday morning, set to snap a five-week gaining streak as softer-than-expected corporate earnings results weighed on large caps such as Hyundai Motor. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.5 percent at 1,987.56 points as of 0210 GMT after touching an intraday low of 1,986.10, the weakest since April 17. On a weekly basis, the main index is down 0.8 percent. "There are still doubts about whether earnings of local companies are on the rebound amid an unstable Chinese economy, leaving investors hesitant of big bets," said Kang Hyun-gee, an analyst at IM Investment & Securities. Hyundai Motor Co, the second-largest component in the KOSPI, fell 2.3 percent after dropping more than 3 percent earlier in the session. The automaker reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit hit by appreciation in the local currency. Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) slid 2.8 percent after announcing a 40.1 percent decline in operational profit from a year ago during the January-March quarter on Thursday. Meanwhile, the world's biggest smartphone maker Samsung Electronics Co Ltd underpinned the broader market by adding 0.6 percent, poised to extend its winning streak to three days on expectations for improving earnings in the near future. In the foreign exchange market, the South Korean won edged higher on demand by exporters for month-end settlements in lukewarm trade. The local currency was quoted at 1,038.0 against the dollar as of 0219 GMT, up 0.1 percent from Thursday's onshore close at 1,039.2. June futures on three-year treasury bonds ticked up 0.01 point to 105.74. 0210 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,038.0 1,039.2 Yen/won 10.1308/387 10.1573 *KTB futures 105.74 105.73 KOSPI 1,987.56 1,998.34 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)