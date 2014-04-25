(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL, April 25 South Korean shares fell to
their lowest level in four weeks on Friday as
softer-than-expected earnings reports dragged down heavyweights
such as Hyundai Motor.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 1.3 percent at 1,971.66 points, the weakest close since
March 28.
The index fell 1.6 percent for the week, snapping a
five-week winning streak that began in mid-March.
Hyundai Motor Co dropped 2.5 percent after
posting a worse-than-expected earnings for the January-March
quarter.
The won currency tracked weakness in the stock
market. It was quoted at 1,041.5 versus the dollar at the end of
onshore trade, down 0.2 percent from Thursday's close at
1,039.2. On a weekly basis, the won slipped 0.4 percent.
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)