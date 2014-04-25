(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, April 25 South Korean shares fell to their lowest level in four weeks on Friday as softer-than-expected earnings reports dragged down heavyweights such as Hyundai Motor.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1.3 percent at 1,971.66 points, the weakest close since March 28.

The index fell 1.6 percent for the week, snapping a five-week winning streak that began in mid-March.

Hyundai Motor Co dropped 2.5 percent after posting a worse-than-expected earnings for the January-March quarter.

The won currency tracked weakness in the stock market. It was quoted at 1,041.5 versus the dollar at the end of onshore trade, down 0.2 percent from Thursday's close at 1,039.2. On a weekly basis, the won slipped 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)