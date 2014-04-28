(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL, April 28 The South Korean won rose
the most in nearly three weeks on Monday on demand from
exporters for month-end settlements and on short covering by
offshore funds.
The local currency was quoted at 1,035.0 against
the dollar at the end of onshore trade, up 0.6 percent from
Friday's close at 1,041.5. That was its biggest daily percentage
gain since a 1 percent rise on April 9.
In the stock market, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index
(KOSPI) closed down 0.1 percent at 1,969.26 points,
extending its losing streak to a fourth day.
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)