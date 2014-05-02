(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL May 2 Seoul shares inched down on Friday
and for the week as foreign investors' net selling extended into
a fourth session ahead of key U.S. jobs data and a four-day
weekend, while the won inched up to finish the week
stronger.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.1 percent at 1,959.44 points, extending its losing skid
to a seventh session. The index slipped 0.6 percent for the
week.
Foreign investors sold a net 150 billion won ($145 million)
worth of KOSPI shares, bringing their net selling to 507.8
billion Korean won during a four-day selloff.
The local currency was quoted at 1,030.3 versus
the dollar at the end of onshore trade, up 0.3 percent from
Wednesday's close at 1,033.2.
On a weekly basis, the won rose 1.1 percent after two
straight weeks of weekly declines.
Local financial markets, which were closed on Thursday, will
shut again on May 5 and 6 for holidays.
($1 = 1033.3000 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)