(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL May 2 Seoul shares inched down on Friday and for the week as foreign investors' net selling extended into a fourth session ahead of key U.S. jobs data and a four-day weekend, while the won inched up to finish the week stronger.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.1 percent at 1,959.44 points, extending its losing skid to a seventh session. The index slipped 0.6 percent for the week.

Foreign investors sold a net 150 billion won ($145 million) worth of KOSPI shares, bringing their net selling to 507.8 billion Korean won during a four-day selloff.

The local currency was quoted at 1,030.3 versus the dollar at the end of onshore trade, up 0.3 percent from Wednesday's close at 1,033.2.

On a weekly basis, the won rose 1.1 percent after two straight weeks of weekly declines.

Local financial markets, which were closed on Thursday, will shut again on May 5 and 6 for holidays. ($1 = 1033.3000 Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)