BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1.04 bln multifamily DUS REMIC under its GeMS program
* Fannie Mae prices $1.04 billion Multifamily DUS Remic (FNA 2017-M1) under its GeMS program
SEOUL May 7 The won rose to a fresh near six-year high on Wednesday as the dollar eased on bets that U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will speak in dovish tones in congressional testimony this week, further undermining the greenback.
The won was quoted at 1,022.5 against the dollar at the end of onshore trade, up 0.8 percent from Friday's close at 1,030.3 and the strongest since Aug. 8, 2008.
South Korean financial markets were closed on Monday and Tuesday due to public holidays.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1 percent at 1,939.88 points, the lowest close since March 21. The index fell for an eighth consecutive day, the longest since a nine-day skid in early September, 2000. (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 23 Jose Cuervo, the world's biggest tequila producer, is planning a Feb. 8 pricing for its long-delayed initial public offering (IPO), two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 A powerful storm with pounding rains and high winds roared up the U.S. East Coast on Monday, threatening travel for millions, after killing at least 20 people in the South and flattening a mobile home park in southwest Georgia.