* KOSPI headed for third week of losses * Won flat, set to gain for a second straight week SEOUL, May 9 Seoul shares edged higher on Friday morning after strong quarterly earnings from cosmetics company AmorePacific Corp prompted a rally in some consumer goods stocks and offset persistent selling by foreign investors. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.2 percent at 1,953.48 points, but is down 0.3 percent for the week, heading for its third straight weekly decline. "The driver's seat for the market has been left vacant as foreigners maintain their net selling stance, thus diminishing the likelihood of a sharp rise," said Lim Dong-rak, a market analyst at Hanyang Securities. Turned off by a recent sharp appreciation in the won, foreign investors were on track to become net sellers for a seventh straight day, with 65.8 billion Korean won ($64.3 million) worth of KOSPI shares sold near mid-session. The won was trading flat on Friday, quoted at 1,022.2 against the dollar. It has risen 0.8 percent so far this week, heading for a second straight week of gains. AmorePacific Corp soared 12.8 percent after it reported a 25 percent increase in quarterly operating profit as exports to Southeast Asia rose. Its parent company AmorePacific Group jumped 7.6 percent. Theatre operator CJ CGV Co Ltd plunged 7.2 percent after quarterly operating profit slid 54 percent from year earlier on higher labour and rent costs. Local financial markets showed little reaction to the Bank of Korea's unanimous decision to hold interest rates steady for a 12th straight month. 0232 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,022.2 1,022.6 Yen/won 10.0501/551 10.0551 *KTB futures 105.94 105.91 KOSPI 1,953.48 1,950.60 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1022.8500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang)