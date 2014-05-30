* Local authorities stem the won's strength early * Won headed for third straight winning month * KOSPI up for the month as foreign inflows continue By Jungmin Jang SEOUL, May 30 The South Korean won steadied after hitting its strongest level in nearly six years on Friday morning, as suspected dollar-buying intervention by the local foreign exchange authorities quickly erased the gains. The won hit 1,017.1 per dollar, the strongest since Aug. 7, 2008, soon after the start of local trade but took a sharp turn downward to as low as 1,023.5 on the suspected intervention. The local currency was quoted at 1,020.2 per dollar as of 0225 GMT, compared with Thursday's onshore close at 1,020.6. "Supply and demand wise, exporters' won demand and importers' dollar demand are quite heavy. An aggressive movement by either side appears to be difficult after the authorities lowered the trading level," a currency dealer in Seoul said. Dealers and analysts, however, forecast the upside pressure for the won will only become stronger in the coming month. "As the European Central Bank is expected to loosen its monetary policy in June, risk appetite for Asian currencies including the won will pick up more on ample liquidity," said Eugene Futures currency analyst Kim Dae-hyung. Kim however said the 1,020 level for the USD/KRW pair would be sustained after local authorities strong stance early in the session, while tipping the won to strengthen as much as 1,010 per dollar in June. The South Korean foreign exchange authorities have been pacing the won's strength near 1,020 level since May 7, attempting to tame the won's rapid one-sided rise. The won's gains in May have slowed down to 1.3 percent compared with April's 3 percent rise, but is headed for a third consecutive winning month. Seoul shares wavered early and held ground on Friday morning as local institutional investors' selloff squared off with persistent foreign capital inflows. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.05 percent at 2,011.28 points as of 0225 GMT and slid 0.3 percent for the week. But on a monthly basis, the main bourse has risen 2.6 percent so far. Foreign investors positioned as net buyers near mid-session by purchasing 52 billion won ($51 million) of shares while the institutional investors sold a net 74 billion won. "Foreign net inflows are the key to the market's upward momentum, and should the ECB announces an unprecedented policy easing alongside rate cuts, offshore investors will keep chasing local stocks," said Chung Seung-jae, a market analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. Foreigners have been net buyers for 13 consecutive sessions through Thursday, bringing in more than 2.7 trillion won during the streak. Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co Ltd fell 2.2 percent after a regulatory filing to the Korea Exchange on Friday said the company sold the 5 percent stake in CJ Korea Express Corp which is worth 140 billion won. CJ Korea Express shares dropped 2.1 percent. 0225 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,020.2 1,020.6 Yen/won 10.0522/453 10.0246 *KTB futures 106.10 106.12 KOSPI 2,011.28 2,012.26 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1020.6000 Korean Won) (Additional reporting by Yena Park; Editing by Eric Meijer)