BRIEF-Real Estate Asset Management purchases land in UK for 5 mln dinars
* Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL Feb 21 Seoul shares were nearly steady at market open on Tuesday, with support from positive leads from European peers being held back as investors cautiously await the results of a Greek debt deal.
Early falls were led by bank shares, as Hana Financial Group declined 1.21 percent while Woori Finance Holdings edged 0.81 percent lower.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.09 percent at 2,023.10 points as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by David Chance)
* Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DOHA, June 11 Qatar's official overseer of charities denied on Sunday that philanthropic groups in the country backed terrorism, days after U.S. President Donald Trump backed a move by some Arab states to pressure Doha over alleged militant financing.