SEOUL Dec 2 Seoul shares retreated on Friday after sharp gains in the previous session, with investors growing wary ahead of a U.S. job report.

Falls were led by technology issues and refiners like Samsung Electronics and S-Oil, which lost 1.2 percent and 1.3 percent respectively.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.08 percent at 1,914.67 points as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)