SEOUL, Nov 22 Seoul shares are set to open lower on Tuesday after selloffs in Wall Street and Europe, as a lack of progress in dealing with heavy debt in both regions further weakened investor confidence.

"The market is set to open in negative territory given poor sentiment and the quite substantial falls we saw in both U.S. and European shares," said Lee Jae-mahn, a market analyst at Tong Yang Securities.

The U.S. sovereign rating does not appear to be under serious threat of a downgrade, but investors remain wary, Lee said.

U.S. lawmakers abandoned their high-profile effort to rein in the country's ballooning debt on Monday in a sign that Washington likely will not be able to resolve a dispute over taxes and spending until 2013.

The euro zone's debt crisis swept closer to the heart of Europe on Monday despite a clear-cut election victory in Spain for conservatives committed to austerity, adding to pressure on the European Central Bank to act more decisively.

A local media report South Korea's Korea Teachers Pension was considering spending an additional 330 billion won ($290 million) in stock markets before the end of this year could support shares.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 1.04 percent to close at 1,820.03 points on Monday.

-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:33 GMT------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CH S&P 500 1,192.98 -1.86% -22.67 USD/JPY 76.87 -0.08% -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.965 -- -0.040 SPOT GOLD $1,677.34 -0.07% -1.160 US CRUDE $96.92 -0.77% -0.750 DOW JONES 11547.31 -2.11% -248.85 ASIA ADRS 110.89 -2.62% -2.98

---------------------------------------------------------------- >Selloff in 4th day on Europe, U.S. debt concerns >U.S. bonds climb as investors flee risk >Dollar jumps vs high-yield currencies on debt woes >Oil falls on global growth concerns, debt fears

STOCKS TO WATCH

GS HOLDINGS, LG INTERNATIONAL CORP

GS Retail said it plans to offer 15.4 million shares in an initial public offering next month to raise as much as 323.4 billion won ($284 million).

All 15.4 million shares are coming from its second-largest shareholder LG International. GS Holdings is the company's top shareholder.

STEELMAKERS

Steelmakers such as POSCO may react after a local media report China Steel Corp has asked the Taiwanese government to impose anti-dumping duties on steel products from Korea and four other countries.

MEMORY CHIP MAKERS

Memory chip makers such as Hynix Semiconductor could be weighed after the U.S. Philadelphia semiconductor index fell 1.9 percent overnight.

SHIPPING FIRMS

Shipping companies like STX Pan Ocean may be pressured after the Baltic Dry Index, which tracks the cost of shipping key commodities, declined 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)