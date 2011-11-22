SEOUL Nov 22 Seoul shares opened lower on Tuesday after selloffs in Wall Street and Europe, as a lack of progress in dealing with heavy debt in both regions further weakened investor confidence.

Sharp falls in refiners and retailers including S-Oil and Lotte Shopping Co Ltd pressured the index.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.84 percent at 1,804.67 points as of 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)