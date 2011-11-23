* Refiners tumble as oil prices fall

By Jungyoun Park and Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Nov 23 Seoul shares slumped on Wednesday, dragged down by large-cap technology issues and refiners as investors remained cautious on the back of euro zone debt jitters and lackluster U.S. growth data.

"Continued stalled progress in European and U.S. debt issues and weak U.S. data kept investors at bay," said Chung Seung-jae, a market analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

"Sentiment was already hit by the U.S. data, and then came the weak China PMI, which pointed to the potential hard landing of the economy on which people have pinned their hopes. It's disappointment after disappointment," said Lawrence Kim, a market analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.

Data released on Tuesday revealed that the U.S. economy had grown at a slower pace in the third quarter than previous estimated, but firm consumer spending and drop in business inventories necessitating a restock are setting the stage for a rebound for the fourth quarter.

China's factory sector shrank the most in 32 months in November as new orders slumped, a preliminary PMI survey showed.

"Investors are likely to remain cautious until market sees stronger signs of commitment to solve European debt issues. The market will be rangebound for some time," Chung added.

Euro zone leaders took further steps to settle their fractured opinion divide, with French President Nicholas Sarkozy embracing a German-led initiative in empowering euro zone authorities to intervene in the budget finances of its member states.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 2.36 percent at 1,783.10.

Foreign investors were net sellers of 420.3 billion won ($366.96 million) worth of stocks, offloading shares for a fifth straight session.

Large cap technology shares dipped, with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd falling 2.9 percent and Hynix Semiconductor Inc sliding 6 percent.

Steep crude oil price falls sent refiners tumbling as lower oil prices tend to weaken oil product pricing.

S-Oil fell 5.1 percent and GS Holdings , the holding company of the country's No.2 refiner GS Caltex, shed 4.1 percent.

KB Financial Group Inc led losses among financial shares, down 3.5 percent.

Auto parts makers gained ground after the South Korean parliament passed a late on Tuesday a free trade deal with the United States, which will immediately eliminate tarriffs on auto parts exports after its implementation.

The two countries have set a Jan. 1 target for the pact to take effect.

"The deal will raise the price competitiveness of Korean parts as opposed to their Japanese rivals and boost the possibility of Korean parts makers, which are currently reliant on Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors, receiving orders from General Motors and other U.S. carmakers," Suh Sung-moon, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities, said.

Mando rose 2.6 percent and Pyeong Hwa Automotive gained 1 percent.

Talent agency YG Entertainment Inc rallied on its first day of trading, ending at 78,200 won, more than double its IPO price.

"YG Entertainment has positive growth potential since royalty revenues from Japan are expected to triple next year," said Korea Investment and Securities analyst Kim Shi-woo. "We are looking for the shares to reach 85,600 won within a year."

The KOSPI 200 index lost 2.57 percent, while the junior Kosdaq market declined 3.01 percent.

Move on day -2.36 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011

Change on yr -13.06 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981

($1 = 1145.3500 Korean won) (Additional reproting by Hyunjoo Jin and Tae-Yi Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)