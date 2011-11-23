* Refiners tumble as oil prices fall
* Auto parts makers rally on expectations of U.S.-Korea FTA
* YG Entertainment spike on its first day of trade
By Jungyoun Park and Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Nov 23 Seoul shares slumped on
Wednesday, dragged down by large-cap technology issues and
refiners as investors remained cautious on the back of euro zone
debt jitters and lackluster U.S. growth data.
"Continued stalled progress in European and U.S. debt issues
and weak U.S. data kept investors at bay," said Chung Seung-jae,
a market analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.
"Sentiment was already hit by the U.S. data, and then came
the weak China PMI, which pointed to the potential hard landing
of the economy on which people have pinned their hopes. It's
disappointment after disappointment," said Lawrence Kim, a
market analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.
Data released on Tuesday revealed that the U.S. economy had
grown at a slower pace in the third quarter than previous
estimated, but firm consumer spending and drop in business
inventories necessitating a restock are setting the stage for a
rebound for the fourth quarter.
China's factory sector shrank the most in 32 months in
November as new orders slumped, a preliminary PMI survey showed.
"Investors are likely to remain cautious until market sees
stronger signs of commitment to solve European debt issues. The
market will be rangebound for some time," Chung added.
Euro zone leaders took further steps to settle their
fractured opinion divide, with French President Nicholas Sarkozy
embracing a German-led initiative in empowering euro zone
authorities to intervene in the budget finances of its member
states.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 2.36 percent at 1,783.10.
Foreign investors were net sellers of 420.3 billion won
($366.96 million) worth of stocks, offloading shares for a fifth
straight session.
Large cap technology shares dipped, with Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd falling 2.9 percent and Hynix Semiconductor
Inc sliding 6 percent.
Steep crude oil price falls sent refiners tumbling as
lower oil prices tend to weaken oil product pricing.
S-Oil fell 5.1 percent and GS Holdings
, the holding company of the country's No.2 refiner
GS Caltex, shed 4.1 percent.
KB Financial Group Inc led losses among
financial shares, down 3.5 percent.
Auto parts makers gained ground after the South Korean
parliament passed a late on Tuesday a free trade deal with the
United States, which will immediately eliminate tarriffs on auto
parts exports after its implementation.
The two countries have set a Jan. 1 target for the pact to
take effect.
"The deal will raise the price competitiveness of Korean
parts as opposed to their Japanese rivals and boost the
possibility of Korean parts makers, which are currently reliant
on Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors, receiving orders from General
Motors and other U.S. carmakers," Suh Sung-moon, an analyst at
Korea Investment & Securities, said.
Mando rose 2.6 percent and Pyeong Hwa Automotive
gained 1 percent.
Talent agency YG Entertainment Inc rallied on
its first day of trading, ending at 78,200 won, more than double
its IPO price.
"YG Entertainment has positive growth potential since
royalty revenues from Japan are expected to triple next year,"
said Korea Investment and Securities analyst Kim Shi-woo. "We
are looking for the shares to reach 85,600 won within a year."
The KOSPI 200 index lost 2.57 percent, while the
junior Kosdaq market declined 3.01 percent.
Move on day -2.36 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011
Change on yr -13.06 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1145.3500 Korean won)
(Additional reproting by Hyunjoo Jin and Tae-Yi Kim; Editing by
Jonathan Hopfner)