SEOUL Nov 23 Seoul shares slumped on Wednesday, dragged down by large-cap technology issues and refiners as investors remained cautious on the back of euro zone debt jitters and lackluster U.S. growth data.

Hynix Semiconductor, the world's No.2 memory chip maker, shed 6 percent and S-Oil, the country's No.3 crude oil refiner, fell 5.1 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 2.36 percent at 1,783.10. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)