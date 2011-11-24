SEOUL, Nov 25 Seoul shares are likely to open lower on Friday after falls overnight in European markets after Germany reiterated its opposition to the use of euro bonds or monetary tools to help solve the euro zone's debt crisis.

"The market is not looking good. The comments from Germany will definitely chill sentiment," said Lawrence Kim, a market analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.

Comments by German Chancellor Angela Merkel about the ECB as well as remarks that she remained opposed to the use of jointly issued euro bonds to combat the region's debt crisis sent European share markets tumbling.

Kim added investors will remain cautious as they eye Black Friday retail sales in the United States.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.67 percent at 1,795.06 on Thursday after opening down and dropping to a session low of 1,769.43, the lowest intraday level in five weeks. --------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:22 GMT--------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,161.79 -2.21% -26.250 USD/JPY 77.12 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.888 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,694.35 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE $97.02 0.88% 0.860 DOW JONES 11257.55 -2.05% -236.17 ASIA ADRS 108.37 -2.70% -3.01 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St falls for 6th day; German bunds spark fear >ECB mulls ultra-long loans to help banks >Euro hits 7-week low, Merkel comments weigh >Oil up towards $108 on stock draws, Iran

KOREA EXCHANGE BANK

Officials at South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service said they had launched a probe into Korea Exchange Bank after urging it to replace three board members including Paul Yoo, the former Seoul head of U.S. fund Lone Star who was found guilty of stocks manipulation charges in October.

CHEIL INDUSTRIES INC

Cheil Industries, an apparel company which is an affiliate of Samsung Group, has acquired Italian luxury fashion brand Colombo Via Della Spiga, according to a local media report.

HYUNDAI MOBIS

Hyundai Mobis signed an MOU on Thursday with Takata Corp to jointly develop automobile safety components, according to a media report. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)