SEOUL Nov 25 Seoul shares opened lower on Friday, tracking falls overnight in European markets after Germany reiterated its opposition to the use of euro bonds or monetary tools to help solve the euro zone's debt crisis, deepening worries about the region.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.92 percent at 1,778.59 as of 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)