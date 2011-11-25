BRIEF-CT REIT announces offering of $175m 3.469pct series E senior unsecured debentures
SEOUL Nov 25 Seoul shares opened lower on Friday, tracking falls overnight in European markets after Germany reiterated its opposition to the use of euro bonds or monetary tools to help solve the euro zone's debt crisis, deepening worries about the region.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.92 percent at 1,778.59 as of 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
WASHINGTON, June 13 The World Bank on Tuesday approved financing worth more than $500 million for Afghanistan to support a string of projects to boost the economy, help improve service delivery in five cities and support Afghan refugees sent back from Pakistan.