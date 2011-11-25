SEOUL Nov 25 Seoul shares fell on Friday as investors remained cautious after Germany reiterated its opposition to the use of euro bonds or monetary tools to help solve the euro zone's debt crisis, deepening worries about the region.

Falls were led by automakers and refiners, with Kia Motors ending down 4.6 percent and S-Oil shedding 3.3 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 1.04 percent at 1,776.40 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)